55I LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $81.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

