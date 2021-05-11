55I LLC Has $10.51 Million Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 1.61% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 181,794 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,630,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

