55I LLC Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,589 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

