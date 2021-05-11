55I LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,227 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

