55I LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

55I LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $362.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $238.58 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

