55I LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. 55I LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,429 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

