55I LLC Makes New $16.76 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 639,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,763,000. 55I LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

