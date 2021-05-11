55I LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. 55I LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

