55I LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,000. 55I LLC owned about 6.45% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

IMTB opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84.

