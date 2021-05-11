55I LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,403,000. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 792,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,019 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Shares of IGLB opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

