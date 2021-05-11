55I LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 173,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,000. 55I LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

SCHA opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

