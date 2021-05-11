55I LLC Purchases 21,279 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

55I LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,771 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,980,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.