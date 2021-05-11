55I LLC Purchases 41,073 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

55I LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,073 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

