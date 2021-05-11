55I LLC Purchases 4,296 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,650,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,305,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.