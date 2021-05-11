55I LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 185.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,956 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 2.24% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,964 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

USXF opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

