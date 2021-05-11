55I LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

