55I LLC Sells 7,726 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

55I LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

