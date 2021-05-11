55I LLC Sells 874 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

55I LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $265.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

