55I LLC Takes $13.44 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,167.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 489,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 450,630 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after acquiring an additional 454,543 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $437,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

