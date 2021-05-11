55I LLC Takes $3.60 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $70.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

