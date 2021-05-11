55I LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. 55I LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28,042.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,440,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $99.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

