$577.82 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post $577.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $575.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $580.64 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $471.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

AMG stock opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

