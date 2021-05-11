63,417 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. 55I LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $10,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,976 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $1,898,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.