65,546 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $18,747,000.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815.

TNL stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

