$66.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report sales of $66.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $264.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.01 million to $272.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.72 million, with estimates ranging from $284.19 million to $312.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.43, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,588 shares of company stock worth $282,130. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 117,825 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after buying an additional 236,331 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

