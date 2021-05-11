$688.42 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report sales of $688.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.50 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $524.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $401.82 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.63 and its 200-day moving average is $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.