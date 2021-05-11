$86.40 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report sales of $86.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.80 million. Fastly reported sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $382.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $388.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $484.77 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $512.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of FSLY opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.