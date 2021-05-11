8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-$143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of EGHT traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. 210,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,244. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

