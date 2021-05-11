$9.02 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post $9.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 million and the highest is $10.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $25.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YTRA shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

