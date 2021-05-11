92,045 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

