$924.57 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce sales of $924.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.79 million. Genpact reported sales of $923.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

