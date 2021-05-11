99,996 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Health Assurance Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

HAAC stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

