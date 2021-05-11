A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £148.40 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($193.89).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

Shares of BAG traded down GBX 8.49 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 526.51 ($6.88). The company had a trading volume of 34,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 503.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £589.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

