Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.10 ($23.65).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €23.84 ($28.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 52 week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

