Aavegotchi Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002426 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $55.80 million and $34.58 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00062136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00817601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00107689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

