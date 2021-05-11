ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 39 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 39 target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 27.46.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

