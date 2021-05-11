AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 149,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,948. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.