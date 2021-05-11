ACG Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.