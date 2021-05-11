ACG Wealth Sells 770 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $325.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

