ACG Wealth Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $396.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

