ACG Wealth Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,341.66 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,246.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,956.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

