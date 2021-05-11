ACoconut Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $182,261.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00004525 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071339 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

