Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 110,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 208,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Acreage from $4.30 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Acreage alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.