Actinium (ACM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27,131.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $27,131.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001482 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000147 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,971,550 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

