Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

