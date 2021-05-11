Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $836.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $776.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $188.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.