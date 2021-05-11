Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Tops $3.86 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,365.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.41 or 0.07342155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.54 or 0.02632017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00658227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00798408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00682361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00527063 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

