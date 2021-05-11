adbank Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $333,944.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00085628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.49 or 0.00830163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00107669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001859 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

