AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Tops $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.00788638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.27 or 0.09214814 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

