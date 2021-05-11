AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $1.26 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $150.42 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00060763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.07 or 0.00809131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.50 or 0.09430478 BTC.

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,179,671 coins and its circulating supply is 119,037,195 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars.

